Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Fabindia partners Dolomite to open Jamie Oliver’s cafes

Fabindia partners Dolomite to open Jamie Oliver’s cafes

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST Livemint

The two will partner to open 14 restaurants in the current year, with plans to convert several existing Fabcafes into Jamie Oliver Cafes, the companies said.

Fabindia partners Dolomite to open Jamie Oliver’s cafes. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Homegrown lifestyle brand Fabindia has partnered Dolomite Restaurants Pvt Ltd to open Jamie Oliver’s branded cafes at many Fabindia Experience Centres across the country.

New Delhi: Homegrown lifestyle brand Fabindia has partnered Dolomite Restaurants Pvt Ltd to open Jamie Oliver’s branded cafes at many Fabindia Experience Centres across the country.

Dolomite Restaurants is the master franchise of Jamie Oliver brands in India and operates Jamie’s Italian, Jamie’s Pizzeria, Jamie’s Diner and Jamie’s Cafes. Fabindia operates 357 stores in 127 locations across the country, apart from 13 international outlets.

Dolomite Restaurants is the master franchise of Jamie Oliver brands in India and operates Jamie’s Italian, Jamie’s Pizzeria, Jamie’s Diner and Jamie’s Cafes. Fabindia operates 357 stores in 127 locations across the country, apart from 13 international outlets.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The two will partner to open 14 restaurants in the current year, with plans to convert several existing Fabcafes into Jamie Oliver Cafes, the companies said.

During 2023, Jamie Oliver’s Cafe, owned and operated by Dolomite, will open at Fabindia in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Amritsar.

Jamie’s is present in India via a long-term partnership between Dolomite and the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group. In India, the company runs the pizzeria and Jamie’s Italian formats in India; the cafe format with Fabindia will be the brand’s first such globally.

“Jamie’s culinary ethos is all about simple, delicious food made from scratch with fresh ingredients and reflects the principles of Indian culinary traditions," said Rajeshwari Srinivasan, chief executive of Fabindia Ltd.

The cafes will serve an all-day menu.

“We are delighted to partner with Fabindia and to have the privilege of serving many more customers in many more places and will work our socks off to fulfil the mission of bringing fresh, good, healthy and authentic food to every corner of this magnificent country," Jasper Reid, CEO of Dolomite, said.

Jamie Oliver Restaurants operates in 23 countries and 70 locations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.