New Delhi/Mumbai: The founders of personal care company Biome Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that they were withdrawing their petition against parent Fabindia Ltd over share valuations.

Appearing before justice Jasmeet Singh, the legal team for founders Shantanu Jain and Sania Arora Jain said they were withdrawing the plea since a three-member arbitral tribunal has now been constituted to hear the matter involving the enforcement of an exit clause that values their shares at ₹196.16 crore.

The high court permitted the withdrawal while granting them liberty to return if the tribunal does not grant adequate relief.

“Since the court has not adjudicated on the merits of the matter, the arbitral tribunal will decide the same, uninfluenced by any observations made by this court in case the petitioner approaches them," the court said verbally.

Biome Life Sciences houses Fabindia’s personal care line, FabEssentials, offering face washes, moisturisers, shampoos, and fragrances.

The tussle

Mint reported in September that the founders had sued Fabindia, alleging breach of their shareholder agreement (SHA) after the retailer allegedly failed to honour a put option that entitled them to sell their shares under a pre-agreed valuation formula.

Documents cited in the Jains' Delhi high court petition show that the exit clause assigned the following formula to value their stake in the subsidiary upon exit: either 10x the sales of the previous financial year or 40x the Ebitda of the previous financial year, whichever is higher.

According to the petition, Fabindia was required to complete the payment within 15 days—by 11 September—but allegedly responded late, raising objections not contemplated in the contract.

The founders argued that the conduct was “arbitrary and mala fide," aimed at stalling compliance and frustrating their exit to “arm-twist the petitioners."

On 20 September 2025, the founders invoked the SHA’s arbitration clause, issuing a notice and nominating their arbitrator. Fabindia appointed its own nominee arbitrator the next day, agreeing to the reference of the dispute to arbitration.

On 24 September, the high court issued notice and directed Fabindia to respond within two weeks.

Biome Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd, incorporated in May 2020, is majority-owned by Fabindia. The SHA allows the founders to exit via a put option linked to revenue or Ebitda valuation.

Despite a downturn in FY24, Biome recorded a 28% year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹21.6 crore in FY25. It reported more than 1.5x growth in net profit to ₹7.1 crore. As of FY25, the founders held 49.99% stake in the company, while Fabindia held the remaining.

Additional reliefs

In their petition, the Jains also sought interim protection, including orders restraining Fabindia from alienating assets, diluting Biome’s shareholding, or misusing its fixed deposits except for routine operations.

They also sought asset disclosure and monthly financial statements, arguing that these steps were necessary to prevent the dissipation of assets that could undermine theenforcement of an arbitral award.

Fabindia had rejected the Jains' claim. The company said the founders were recruited for their expertise and were given substantial autonomy as Biome’s managing director and COO.

It maintained that multiple operational lapses and instances of negligence emerged over time, and when these concerns were raised, the founders shifted focus to the put option rather than addressing the issues.

Founded in 1960 by American entrepreneur John Bissell, Fabindia today runs one of India’s largest retail platforms linking over 55,000 rural artisans to urban consumers across apparel, home furnishings, organic foods, and personal care categories. The company withdrew its planned IPO in 2023, citing volatile market conditions.

