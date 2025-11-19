Biome founders withdraw Delhi high court plea against Fabindia, opt for arbitration
Summary
Biome founders had sued Fabindia alleging breach of their shareholder agreement after the retailer allegedly failed to honour a clause on share valuation
New Delhi/Mumbai: The founders of personal care company Biome Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that they were withdrawing their petition against parent Fabindia Ltd over share valuations.
