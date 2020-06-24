Facebook ad boycott gains momentum, but small business can't quit so easily

A few large marketers were quick to jump on board. Outdoor apparel brand The North Face, owned by CF Corp., on June 19 tweeted “we’re out," and confirmed to Bloomberg that it has pulled ad spending for both the main Facebook social network and its photo-sharing app Instagram until August. Recreational Equipment Inc., known as REI, which also sells sporting gear, and Upwork Inc., an online marketplace for freelancers, joined the boycott that afternoon. On June 21, Patagonia Inc. also pledged an advertising pause, and on Tuesday outdoor outfitter Arc’teryx said it would halt Facebook spending at least until the end of July.The five companies have more than 10 million combined Facebook followers, and more than 12 million on Instagram. Still, many small businesses, which make up the bulk of Facebook’s advertisers, likely can’t afford to pause spending on the social network, their main online outpost for reaching local customers — a sign of the company’s strength in the digital ad market.“We deeply respect any brand’s decision, and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information," said Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s Global Business Group.For years, Facebook has been the target of politicians and nonprofit groups seeking to challenge the company’s power over user data and speech content. Despite previous ad boycott efforts, and a #deletefacebook trend online in early 2018, Facebook’s revenue and user growth numbers have never been seriously impacted by user or advertiser protests. Since 2016, when Facebook’s policies became the center of debate following foreign interference efforts during the U.S. election, the social network’s revenue has jumped by 150% to more than $70 billion in 2019.