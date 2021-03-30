Facebook and Google fund subsea cables to link Singapore to US

Google is supporting the Echo subsea cable, which it says will be the first to link Singapore directly to the US, with stops at Indonesia and Guam en route to Eureka, California. That fiber link is expected to be operational in 2023. Besides collaborating on Echo, Facebook’s other connection is called Bifrost, linking the Southeast-Asian city-state to the US west coast over a span of 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles). It’s expected to be completed in 2024.