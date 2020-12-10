Facebook breakup would demolish Zuckerberg’s social media empire

Facebook isn’t as popular as it once was with the younger generation of internet users, in part because it has a lot more competition for Gen Z consumers. Instagram has been the company’s secret weapon to staving off Snapchat, and could eventually prove to be a bulwark against viral video upstart TikTok. Without Instagram in the fold, Facebook would need to build its own products that appeal to the youngest and most coveted group of internet users -- something it hasn’t been able to do recently. There’s no sign that it would suddenly be able to do so without Instagram under the same roof.