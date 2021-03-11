Facebook challenges US govt’s landmark antitrust case, asks court to shelve case

Facebook has challenged the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) landmark antitrust case against the company. The social media giant asked a judge to throw out the case, calling it “nonsensical" in its complaint. The FTC’s lawsuit accused Facebook of anti-competitive behaviour and requested the court to break up Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram.

“The FTC has not alleged facts amounting to a plausible antitrust case. The FTC’s case against Facebook ignores the reality of the dynamic, intensely competitive high-tech industry in which Facebook operates," the company said in a blog post. The company claims the FTC hasn’t “plausibly alleged unlawful exclusionary conduct", and that it has failed to establish how Facebook is a monopoly power.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Further, the lawsuit also reiterates a complaint Facebook has repeated often since December. “The states waited far too long to act — far longer than the four years that is the outer limit of the yardstick for laches when states and private parties sue under federal antitrust laws," the company said in its blog post. “Facebook would be unfairly prejudiced if the case were allowed to proceed," the post added.

The US FTC and 45 other states had sued Facebook, alleging anti-competitive behaviour in December. The historic case is poised to shape the future of tech regulations in the US, which in turn will affect how Big Tech platforms like Facebook are regulated worldwide. The suit alleges Facebook stifled competition to “maintain its monopoly" and “roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition". Essentially, the government wants to break up WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook and keep the companies from sharing data with each other.

Facebook isn’t the only tech giant to face the US government’s ire either. Search giant, Google, is facing no less than three antitrust cases in the US, which also accuse the company of antitrust behaviour. These suits target Google’s core business — digital advertising and Search. Google is also accused of abusing its dominance with Android to pressure device makers to preload Google apps on smartphones.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via