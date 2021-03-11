Facebook challenges US govt’s landmark antitrust case, asks court to shelve case

The US FTC and 45 other states had sued Facebook, alleging anti-competitive behaviour in December. The historic case is poised to shape the future of tech regulations in the US, which in turn will affect how Big Tech platforms like Facebook are regulated worldwide. The suit alleges Facebook stifled competition to “maintain its monopoly" and “roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition". Essentially, the government wants to break up WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook and keep the companies from sharing data with each other.