Facebook: Complaint filed against Meta on allegations of gender discrimination in job ads3 min read 12 Jun 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Human rights groups in Europe have filed complaints against Facebook's parent company, Meta, accusing it of using an algorithm that targets users with job ads based on historical gender stereotypes.
Facebook's parent company Meta is facing heat from human rights group for allegedly using an algorithm that targets users with companies' job advertisements based on historical gender stereotype. The four complaints by the human rights groups in Europe, comes years after Meta pledged to crack down on the gender discrimination issue worldwide.
