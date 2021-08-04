Facebook cuts off access for NYU research into political-ad targeting

“The work our team does to make data about disinformation on Facebook transparent is vital to a healthy internet and a healthy democracy," Ms. Edelson said in a written statement to The Wall Street Journal. “Facebook is silencing us because our work often calls attention to problems on its platform." She said that Facebook was using privacy as a pretext, and that it shouldn’t have veto power over who studies the platform.

