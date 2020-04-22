As of 31 December, RIL’s net debt at the group level stood at ₹1,53,100 crore. The company’s debt has been swelling over the past few years, especially due to Jio’s aggressive expansion.

Credit Suisse, in a report following the announcement of the deal, said Facebook's investment should put RIL on course to be net debt free by March 2021, adding that the investment will also accelerate Jio's digital monetization drive.

The 9.99% stake sale to Facebook values Jio Platforms at Rs. 4.62 trillion. This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.

RIL has been considering several asset monetization plans to reduce its debts. RIL’s chairman Mukesh Ambani had said last year that the group was in talks to sell 20% stake in the company to Saudi Aramco at an enterprise value of $75 billion. RIL has been in talks with private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management for a potential stake sale in the company’s telecom towers business.

In July 2019, RIL had announced it had entered into an agreement with Brookfield for investment of Rs.25,215 crore in the Tower Infrastructure Trust. The deal, which was also aimed at reducing RIL's debts, hasn’t got the government’s nod yet.

The Facebook deal may prove to be crucial for RIL in terms of curbing debts, especially because the Saudi Aramco deal talks with RIL have now taken a backseat with oil prices nosediving to historic lows.

In August, Ambani had said in his AGM speech that the group aims to be net debt-free by March end of 2021.

In October last year, RIL had announced a restructuring plan through a scheme of arrangement under which RIL had transferred ₹1,08,000 crore of debt from Jio to standalone entity and left ₹64,000 crore worth of liabilities (arising from spectrum liabilities and capex creditors) at Jio.

Most of the global and domestic research houses feel that the latest deal is in line with RIL’s ambitions to make the group debt free.

UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd. said in a report that potential partnerships and stake sales along with reduced capex would help RIL move to nil debt.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley, the RIL-Facebook deal will lower RIL's net debt by 12%.

On Wednesday, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp also entered into a commercial pact to accelerate Reliance Retail's JioMart platform by connecting nearby 'kirana' shops to customers, enabling home delivery over Jio's mobile interface.

RIL aims to focus on 60 million MSMEs and 30 million small merchants and millions of SMEs with the digital platform.

Jio Platforms’ net debt including other liabilities is estimated at $5.8 billion, as most of the entity debt has been transferred to RIL (some of the debt transfer being recently approved), says Morgan Stanley.

Jio Platforms was created as a holding company for RIL’s digital assets, comparable with global platforms, such as Alphabet, Tencent, Alibaba and so on, most of which are largely debt-free and have huge digital ecosystems.

Jio Platforms hosts all of RIL’s digital initiatives including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), apps, tech capabilities (Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, IoT etc.) and investments (like Den Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd etc.).