Facebook delays Q2 results as Zuckerberg set to appear before Congress

Facebook delays Q2 results as Zuckerberg set to appear before Congress1 min read . 08:40 PM IST
The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Apple, is scheduled for July 29
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Apple, is scheduled for July 29
Facebook Inc said on Monday it has delayed the release of its second-quarter results by a day to July 30 to allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to appear for a rescheduled Congressional hearing.
Facebook Inc said on Monday it has delayed the release of its second-quarter results by a day to July 30 to allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to appear for a rescheduled Congressional hearing.
The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, is scheduled for July 29.
The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, is scheduled for July 29.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing was earlier proposed for July 27.
The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated