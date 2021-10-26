Facebook encounters challenge in bid to hire a prominent Democratic lobbyist

Facebook has been trying since January to hire a big-name Democrat to oversee its U.S. lobbying operations, a job that would pay more than $2.5 million a year in salary, stock and bonuses, according to people familiar with the situation. It is also looking to hire Democrats and Republicans for more than a dozen high-level legal, lobbying and public-policy jobs, according to people who have been approached about the roles and job postings on LinkedIn.