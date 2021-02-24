Facebook faces year of reckoning after showdown in Australia

Facebook’s abrupt move to cut off news sharing in Australia -- jeopardizing credible sources of information about the coronavirus during a crucial time in vaccine rollout -- was widely criticized. But the high stakes gambit did help it wring some concessions from the government, which announced key amendments to the planned law on Tuesday. Crucially, Facebook and Google can decide what commercial deals to cut with news publishers, and will only face forced arbitration as a last resort.

