Facebook feels $10 billion sting from Apple’s privacy push

Booming digital ad spending has been a boon for Mr. Zuckerberg’s company. Facebook, as the company was known before its renaming last year to Meta, enjoyed years of strong revenue driven in significant part by its ability to track the behavior of users of apps and websites and enable advertisers to deliver highly targeted ads based on that information. The Apple policy change disrupted that ability, with a large majority of users, according to some measurements, opting not to be tracked. Meta says that policy has made ad targeting more difficult and measuring the impact of placements harder.