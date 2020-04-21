Facebook has finally stepped into the gaming world officially by launching its first game streaming app, Facebook Gaming. The app has been under development in South American countries since 18 months. The app is currently available on Android and is in the works for iOS users.

"The Facebook Gaming app is a focused, gaming-only experience where you can watch your favorite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups," the leading social network said in a statement on Twitter.

The app is essentially built around mobile gaming. In a statement to The New York Times, Vivek Sharma, the company’s vice president for gaming stated, “We don’t want to be the background window in a Chrome Tab while someone is doing their homework or doing something else. With mobile, if you have the app open and you’re using the app, it’s in the foreground. You can’t do anything else on your mobile phone, and that is extremely powerful."

Facebook claims that the app can not only be used to watch e-sports or gaming competitions but also to take part in games with other users. The app uses Facebook’s database to rank friends on games and send online invites. Facebook will also allow streaming on the social media by just a click of a button. This will discourage the use of third-party streaming options.

The app was initially planned to launch in the month of June. However, the company fast-tracked it due to the lockdown. Facebook will benefit from the surge in gaming after an almost global lockdown due to the coronavirus.

