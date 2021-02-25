Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook, Google face ‘strong pipeline’ of privacy rulings in Europe
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Facebook, Google face ‘strong pipeline’ of privacy rulings in Europe

4 min read . 01:56 PM IST Sam Schechner, The Wall Street Journal

  • Key privacy regulator for European Union expects to boost number of big decisions this year involving tech companies

The privacy regulator overseeing Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. in the European Union expects to boost its tally of big tech decisions this year—and rejects complaints that its enforcement has been too slow.

Helen Dixon, who leads Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, said her office is on track to make draft decisions in roughly half a dozen privacy cases involving big technology companies this year, compared with just two last year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.