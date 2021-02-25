Facebook, Google face ‘strong pipeline’ of privacy rulings in Europe

Facebook, Google face ‘strong pipeline’ of privacy rulings in Europe4 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- Key privacy regulator for European Union expects to boost number of big decisions this year involving tech companies
The privacy regulator overseeing Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. in the European Union expects to boost its tally of big tech decisions this year—and rejects complaints that its enforcement has been too slow.
Helen Dixon, who leads Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, said her office is on track to make draft decisions in roughly half a dozen privacy cases involving big technology companies this year, compared with just two last year.
