Facebook, Google risk fines up to 6% revenue under new EU rules

The EU said it would maintain longstanding legal protections that shield platforms from liability for user posts if they haven’t been made aware of illegal content.

EU member states will determine rules around penalties, though they won’t be allowed to exceed 6% of a company’s annual income.

In cases involving “very large platforms" -- more than 45 million users -- the commission could impose the fines directly and order an immediate stop to any harmful behavior by the company.

The EU said the user threshold defining a very large platform would be subject to regular updates to ensure it always represents around 10% of the European Union’s population.

Very large platforms would face additional obligations. They will be obliged to carry out assessments identifying systemic risks, including how their services may be manipulated by inauthentic accounts, and will also be required to publish information around ads the platform has displayed.

Most platforms will also be obliged to collect identification information from merchants selling to users on its platform and to tell users who has paid for an online advertisement and why that user is being targeted.

Companies will have to appoint a European-based representative to ensure compliance with the new obligations.

The EU is also set to unveil a proposed “gatekeeper" regulation, under which large platforms could face fines or break-ups in Europe if they misuse competitor data or engage in other anti-competitive behavior.Some EU countries, including Germany and France, have already pushed ahead with their own laws on illegal content but the EU is seeking to create an even set of standards across the bloc with its new measures. The EU will establish a new board in charge of supporting national authorities to monitor tech companies’ compliance with the rules, according to the draft.