Facebook helps Reliance Industries shares part ways with oil

The flurry of deals for Jio have backed Ambani’s ambition to morph Reliance from an energy company to an e-commerce giant. They’ve also reduced oil’s influence on the company’s stock price. The company’s shares have a beta of 0.14 with Brent crude now, meaning a 1% weekly drop in oil causes no more than 0.14% fall in Reliance. This factor was as high as 0.7 during the 2008 meltdown, data compiled by Bloomberg show.