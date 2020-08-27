Social media giant Facebook has downplayed concerns about its policies around hate speech in an internal townhall, according to a report by a leading business daily in India. The company reportedly held a townhall with employees yesterday, where it said that such controversies “are to be expected" due to Facebook’s “reach and influence".

Further, the company told its employees that it was structurally “in a very sound place" and will be focusing on “monetization opportunities" in the country. Both Facebook India head Ajit Mohan and policy chief Ankhi Das had attended the town hall, the report said.

A report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) put Facebook in the line of fire recently. The report alleged that Das had kept moderators from taking down posts by BJP politician, T. Raja Singh, even after they were found to be dangerous and designated as hate speech. Das told the company that it would hurt its interests in India if the posts were taken down.

Facebook has since faced lots of criticism for violating its own policies to further its interests in the country. However, experts say that the company faces no legal threat, since content moderation guidelines are not mentioned under Indian law.

In a blog post last week, Mohan had claimed that the company remains non-partisan in its moderation decisions. The WSJ report had said that Facebook took down some of the posts after the report.

The social media giant has been facing the heat for how it deals with content posted by politicians in the US too. Specifically, competitor Twitter has labeled or taken down posts by politicians, including US President Donald Trump, whereas Facebook delayed such takedowns. Employees had expressed their concerns around such policies on multiple occasions.

