Facebook-Jio tie-up a non-exclusive collaboration, not an integration

MUMBAI: Facebook is collaborating with Jio Platforms and not integrating to develop a super app in the immediate future, both the companies said on Wednesday. For now, the focus will only be on Jio Mart and rolling out commerce services targeted at small businesses.

Both companies will continue to be independent entities with their own business models, said Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Reliance Jio Infocomm. “It is not a JV. We will collaborate on areas where we see benefits of working together and at the same time we will compete in areas aligned with our respective business models and suite of products and services," Thakur said.

Both Jio and Facebook are present across an ecosystem of apps and services targeted at internet users as well as small businesses, including Facebook’s marketplace offering. There were expectations that the companies may plan a super-app on the lines of Chinese giant WeChat which is a messaging and ecommerce platform rolled into one. The companies will continue to be non-exclusive in future collaborations.

In 2016, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) effectively banned Facebook's Free Basics programme from the country, ruling that the system and others like it violate the principles of net neutrality. The program was meant to offer free but limited internet access to users. Facebook already has a Whatsapp version designed for the Jiophone feature phone users. The investment gives Facebook a seat on Jio Platforms' board as well as access to 338 million internet users, largely brought online by Jio's low cost internet services which drove other telcos into deep debt.

“We believe there is an opportunity to open new avenues for small businesses to connect with end consumers. This collaboration will specifically explore that but we will continue to explore other areas to fundamentally aid India’s digital transformation," said Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director of Facebook India.

Global social media and digital advertising platform Facebook announced a $5.7 billion, or ₹43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder today.

The target audience again being the 60 million odd small businesses across the country that are basically the fabric of the unorganised retail economy.

"RIL had restructured its digital business into one consolidated wholly owned subsidiary - Jio Platforms - which would host all the digital initiatives of the firm, including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), apps, (tech capabilities (AI, Big Data, IoT, etc.) and investments (like Den, Hathway, etc.). Facebook's investment into this entity will further RIL's digital initiatives," noted a report by Credit Suisse.

Currently, New Commerce is under purview of Reliance Retail and outside of Jio Platforms. The partnership will entail leveraging the messenger platform to facilitate New Commerce transactions between a consumer and a kirana store.

Share Via