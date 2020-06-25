Facebook-Jio transaction wins CCI nod

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd now commands 32% of India’s telecom market with 1.15 billion mobile connections. While reviewing the deal, CCI also considered whether new parameters should be included in its assessment criteria. Peculiarities such as “strong network effects, high returns to scale and access to huge amount of data may incentivize digital firms to engage in anti-competitive conduct," a Bloomberg report said last week, quoting CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, without referring to any particular case.