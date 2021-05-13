NEW DELHI: Social media platform Facebook on Thursday announced that it is rolling out a new campaign in India to educate and inform people about how to detect misinformation related to covid-19.

Facebook said that it is launching a microsite which will be available across its website/app along with photo sharing platform, Instagram. The microsite will cover information on covid-19 resources which will bust myths surrounding the disease.

The social media company said that it has developed six tips to fight covid-19 misinformation which will show up on Facebook through a series of creative adverts, and link out to a microsite. Through the website and the adverts, users will be encouraged to get the whole story, not just the headline of post/news item related to covid, look out for a trusted source, share facts, not rumours and get the full context from credible sources.

They will be encouraged to not only pause and evaluate before sharing any covid related information, but also inform friends and family if they are sharing inaccurate information.

The campaign and the website will be rolled out in English and nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and Bengali.

Facebook will continue to prompt users to verified resources like mygov.in each time they actively search for covid related information.

In an effort to provide accurate and reliable information and resources on covid-19, Facebook has also initiated a campaign in association with doctors of the country. The campaign includes a series of 12 videos where doctors address the most commonly asked questions on covid-19. The video series - #DoctorKiSuno - will cover key topics like covid-19 in children, diabetes and the impact of the pandemic on mental health among others.

“Through this covid-19 pandemic and beyond, we’ll continue working with partners and the community to ensure we’re effectively tackling misinformation. We will give them the resources they need to help spot and challenge the content they are seeing online, and to share accurate information with their friends and family over social media," said Facebook in a statement.

