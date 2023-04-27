Facebook Parent Expected to Report Fourth Straight Quarter of Falling Sales
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to post its fourth straight quarter of declining sales as it struggles with weak advertiser demand and increasing privacy headwinds.
Meta is expected to report first-quarter revenue of nearly $27.7 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. That would be down 0.7% compared with a year earlier. Meta has never reported four consecutive quarters of declining sales since going public in 2012.
A tough economic climate, an increasing number of regulations limiting personalized ads and the fallout from Apple Inc.’s ad-tracking changes in 2021 have weighed on the digital-ad market. Meta has faced growing competition from TikTok, which in February reached 150 million monthly users in the U.S.
The 0.7% decline would compare with the 4.5% drop in revenue that the company posted in the final quarter of 2022. Meta has invested heavily in artificial-intelligence tools to improve its ad-targeting systems.
Those efforts in AI, along with shifting to forms of advertising less dependent on harvesting user data from its platforms, are essential to the company’s plans to bounce back. Meta has made progress in overcoming an Apple privacy change that restricted Meta’s capacity to gather information about what its users do outside its platforms’ walls, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.
Meta’s shares fell by about two-thirds in 2022, erasing more than $600 billion in market value. The company last year warned that Apple’s policy changes alone would translate to $10 billion in lost sales. After heavy cost-cutting and two rounds of layoffs affecting about 21,000 jobs in the midst of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency," the stock has rebounded this year, rising more than 70% through Tuesday’s close.
Wall Street expects Meta to post a net profit of $5.3 billion for the first quarter. That would represent a roughly 30% decline from the year-earlier period, and up from $4.7 billion in the October-to-December quarter.
Analysts expect the company to disclose that Facebook’s daily active user base has continued growing and increased to 2.01 billion users, compared with two billion three months earlier.
Mr. Zuckerberg in 2021 renamed the company to reflect a focus on the so-called metaverse, a more-immersive version of the internet where he said users will work and play. Meta’s Reality Labs, the division tasked with building the hardware and software underpinning that effort, is expected to report revenue of $660 million for the quarter, a decline of 5% compared with a year earlier. The unit, which makes Meta’s Quest virtual-reality headsets, is expected to post an operating loss of $3.9 billion.
Horizon Worlds, the company’s flagship metaverse offering for consumers, fell short of internal performance expectations, according to internal documents from October viewed by the Journal.
The company had initially set a goal of reaching 500,000 monthly active users for the service by the end of 2022, but the tally in October was less than 200,000, the documents showed. The figure was just above 200,000 in January, reached following the holiday season, when consumers purchased Quest headsets and used them while on break from school and work, the Journal reported.