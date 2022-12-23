Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725 million2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 02:11 PM IST
Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information.