Facebook parent Meta to shrink some offices as it adapts to hybrid work

In recent months, Meta’s real-estate team has engaged in what Mr. Tenanes described as “vibe planning" of its offices. Just as city planners try to design urban centers to create a sense of energy and activity, Meta executives have been working to make offices more dynamic, he said. Some employees will lose their individual desks and shift to “neighborhoods" with desks that can be reserved or used on a drop-in basis. Related teams will be situated near each other.