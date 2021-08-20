Facebook partners with Indifi for zero collateral SMB loans in India

NEW DELHI: Hundreds and thousands of advertisers who use Facebook in India will now have access to small business loans worth as little as Rs. 5 lakh at a predefined interest rate of 17-20%.

The social media giant has partnered with Indifi, who will bear the risk of the loans and decide the eligibility criteria. Facebook, on its part, will point its advertisers towards the programme, which allows them to apply for a loan between Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. Businesses partly or wholly owned by women will get an additional 0.2% reduction in applied loan interest rate.

Facebook’s India head, Ajit Mohan said that a “significant" number of the approximately 200 million businesses using Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram across the world come from India. He added that 15 million businesses use the recently launched WhatsApp Business platform today. Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram and allows businesses to use products built across these apps.

The company had announced a $100 small business grants programme last year, which was meant to help SMBs affected by the pandemic. Mohan said $4 million of that has been deployed in India, across over 3000 businesses. The new loans programme though is separate, and a first-of-its-kind initiative worldwide. The company said it hopes to work with more insurance providers in future for such initiatives.

Mohan noted that Facebook will remain “at arm’s length" from the actual loans and lending process. The company won’t be involved in determining who is eligible for the loans, or their recovery. Indifi will be evaluating the business and will bear the risk of lending.

“While the rationale for the SMB grant was rooted in the financial crisis that occurred as a result of the pandemic, we are deeply aware that there are other structural challenges that have been around for a long time — particularly related to credit and funding," Mohan said.

“Multiple studies have indicated that the estimated debt requirement for the MSME sector in India is anything between $200-400 million," he added. The company also spoke to small businesses in the country, a third of whom said they were struggling to keep cash flow intact.

The new Small Business Loans Initiative was announced at an industry event organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on Friday. Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of government think-tank Niti Aayog, called the initiative a “step in the right direction" while delivering the keynote for the event.

