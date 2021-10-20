Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook plans to change its name: Report

Facebook plans to change its name: Report

Premium
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration
1 min read . 08:37 AM IST Agencies

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, as per a report by The Verge. Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change at the company’s Connect conference on October 28, the website reported on Tuesday.

Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, as per a report by The Verge. Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change at the company’s Connect conference on October 28, the website reported on Tuesday.

Though, the news of the rebranding could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

Though, the news of the rebranding could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The original Facebook app and service may remain unchanged in their branding, positioned under a parent company that counts other billion-user brands like Instagram and WhatsApp in its portfolio. Google already operates a similar structure with its Alphabet Inc. parent.

The rebrand would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

The original Facebook app and service may remain unchanged in their branding, positioned under a parent company that counts other billion-user brands like Instagram and WhatsApp in its portfolio. Google already operates a similar structure with its Alphabet Inc. parent.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded the social network in 2004, has said that the key to Facebook’s future lies with the metaverse concept -- the idea that users will live, work and exercise inside a virtual universe. The company’s Oculus virtual reality headsets and service are an instrumental part of realizing that vision.

“In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company," Zuckerberg said in July. “In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology."

(With inputs from agencies)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

Premium

ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Premium

UltraTech's war on debt is eclipsed by cost pressures

Premium

Why Covaxin is yet to win WHO's emergency approval

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!