Facebook racks up India wins with WhatsApp permit, Ambani deal

Meanwhile, Ambani has honed in on technology and e-commerce as pillars of expansion for his listed Reliance Industries Ltd. -- that in turn controls the digital and retail units -- in a pivot away from the energy business he inherited in 2002. Ambani is helming this transformation at Reliance that makes Facebook and Whatsapp integral to its future plans, especially as the tycoon looks to take on Amazon and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart in e-commerce.