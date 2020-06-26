Home >Companies >News >Facebook's new feature will warn users before they share old news articles
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone. (REUTERS)
Facebook's new feature will warn users before they share old news articles

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 09:17 PM IST ANI

  • Facebook's new feature will warn users across the globe, before they share an article that is over 90 days old.
  • Users still have the option of continuing to share the content even after viewing the notification.

Facebook has come up with a new feature, globally, that will warn users before they share an article that is over 90 days old.

Reported by The Verge, the new feature which was announced in a blog post, was designed with an intention to make the content shared on the platform more "timely and credible."

However, the user still has the option of continuing to share the content even after seeing the notification.

The feature was developed in response to concerns that old news articles can sometimes be shared as though they're current news, which Facebook says "can misconstrue the state of current events," reported The Verge

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

