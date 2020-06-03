Home >Companies >News >Facebook, Saregama ink global licensing deal
Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 10:28 AM IST Nandita Mathur

NEW DELHI: Facebook has struck a global licensing deal with Saregama on Wednesday under which the Indian music company's entire catalogue will be available on the social media platform and its video sharing app Instagram.

Saregama's catalogue comprises over 100,000 songs across different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and Indipop in more than 25 languages.

Facebook users can choose from a wide variety of music from Saregama's catalogue to add to their social experiences and also choose songs for their profile.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share," said Vikram Mehra, managing director of Saregama India.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama is said to have the largest music archives in India, owning nearly 50% of all the music recorded in India. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment like publishing, film production and digital content.

“We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms," added Manish Chopra, director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

