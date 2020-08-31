Facebook says Ankhi Das's internal posts being taken out of context

NEW DELHI: A day after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published an article highlighting multiple celebratory internal posts by Facebook India's public policy head Ankhi Das between 2012 and 2014, every time the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) particularly Narendra Modi benefited electorally, Facebook said these posts are being taken out of context.

"These posts are taken out of context and don’t represent the full scope of Facebook’s efforts to support the use of our platform by parties across the Indian political spectrum in 2014. Facebook’s public policy team operates with integrity and any suggestion that their efforts are motivated by partisanship discounts their hard work every day," said a spokesperson of the social media giant in an emailed response to Mint.

In October 2012, Das wrote, "Success in our Gujarat Campaign," talking of the training of Narendra Modi’s team, noting that the campaign was close to reaching a million fans on Facebook.

As per the WSJ article, the day before Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to victory in the 2014 general elections, Das wrote, "We lit a fire to his social media campaign and the rest is of course history." This was shared on a group created for the social media giant’s employees in the country.

In one of the messages, she also referred to Modi as 'George W. Bush of India' and praised him as the "strongman" who ended the Congress’s rule.

Posted between 2012 and 2014, these posts are seemingly in conflict with Facebook's pledge to remain neutral in elections globally.

Das been part of Facebook since 2011, a time when, the WSJ article says, the social media giant was eager to demonstrate its utility in politics. Facebook provided training to several political parties in the country on ways to use the platform to mobilise supporters. Modi’s 2012 campaign for re-election as chief minister of Gujarat was also a part of this campaign.

This comes at a time when Facebook is being accused of favouring politicians of the ruling party politicians to protect business interests in its biggest market where it has 280 million users. Facebook allegedly allowed BJP leaders to get away with sharing hate content. A WSJ article published on 14 August said Das had told staff that punishing the leaders would damage Facebook’s business prospects in India.

A parliamentary panel on information technology plans to summon Facebook officials to investigate allegations of bias.

These controversies have surfaced as Facebook and its messaging platform WhatsApp have emerged as a key tool for communication and propaganda.

