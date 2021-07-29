Facebook says US employees need vaccinations for office return

“As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our U.S. campuses to be vaccinated," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. The company, which told employees of the policy Wednesday, said it will have a process in place for those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. “We will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves," the spokeswoman added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}