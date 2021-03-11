Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Facebook seeks to dismiss antitrust suits, saying it hasn’t harmed consumers

Facebook seeks to dismiss antitrust suits, saying it hasn’t harmed consumers

FILE - This May 16, 2012 file photo shows the Facebook logo displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place such ads starting Thursday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
3 min read . 02:07 PM IST Brent Kendall, The Wall Street Journal

  • Action marks its first legal salvo since the FTC and 46 states sued the company in December

Facebook Inc. on Wednesday asked a federal judge to dismiss antitrust lawsuits by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, arguing that government enforcers have no valid basis for alleging the social media giant is suppressing competition.

The FTC “utterly ignores the reality of the dynamic, intensely competitive high-tech industry in which Facebook operates," the company said in seeking to dismiss the commission’s case. In a second motion, Facebook argued the states’ case “does not and cannot assert that their citizens paid higher prices, that output was reduced, or that any objective measure of quality declined as a result of Facebook’s challenged actions."

