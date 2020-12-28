Facebook signs global licensing deal with Tips Music

With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add Tips’ music catalogue for videos and other social experiences to their posts and stories. The library including yesteryear hits of artistes such as Atif Aslam, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others will be available for social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content.

“... Millions of Facebook and Instagram users across the world will now be able to add Tips’ music to their stories and videos for them to create and share. We hope Tips’ music helps the users to express themselves, make their content premium and make some beautiful memories," Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director at Tips Music, said in a statement.

The deal comes in the wake of Bollywood music labels such as T-Series sending copyright infringement notices to content sharing mobile applications such as Roposo, Triller, Taka Tak, Josh, Mitron and Snack Video for using its music without permission. India’s homegrown short video app market is making the most of the Make in India wave that has gained ground since the ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok earlier this year.

A bunch of players, including ShareChat, Chingari, Rizzle, and MX Taka Tak, plan to invest up to Rs. 200 crore each per year in licensing catalogues of popular music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music, Sony and Times Music. While the video services themselves say they have always been cognizant of the need for legitimate music libraries, industry experts point out they were completely lax till the ban on TikTok threw open the Indian ecosystem for them and labels such as T-Series realized they had no intention to respect the copyright of owners.

“... this partnership with Tips Music strengthens our music offering by bringing the very best of the 90s. Together, the popularity of songs in their catalogue and new features from us like Reels, presents an exciting opportunity for creators, and we're glad to be partnering with them for it," Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

