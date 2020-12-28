Facebook signs global licensing deal with Tips Music

A bunch of players, including ShareChat, Chingari, Rizzle, and MX Taka Tak, plan to invest up to Rs. 200 crore each per year in licensing catalogues of popular music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music, Sony and Times Music. While the video services themselves say they have always been cognizant of the need for legitimate music libraries, industry experts point out they were completely lax till the ban on TikTok threw open the Indian ecosystem for them and labels such as T-Series realized they had no intention to respect the copyright of owners.