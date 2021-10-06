Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook slows down new product rollouts: Report

Facebook slows down new product rollouts: Report

Premium
Facebook shares, which are mildly down in afternoon trading, have lost about 3% this week.
1 min read . 06 Oct 2021 Reuters

  • Executives at the social media company have also put a hold on some work on existing products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook Inc has slowed down the rollout of new products in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook Inc has slowed down the rollout of new products in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executives at the social media company have also put a hold on some work on existing products, the report said.

Executives at the social media company have also put a hold on some work on existing products, the report said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Facebook said it was putting a hold on the kids' version of its photo-sharing app Instagram, amid growing opposition from U.S lawmakers and advocacy groups citing safety concerns.

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, revealed that she was the whistleblower who provided documents underpinning a recent Wall Street Journal investigation.

Adding to the troubles, it also experienced a six-hour outage on Monday due to a "faulty configuration change", preventing its 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook shares, which are mildly down in afternoon trading, have lost about 3% this week.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How Chinese blackouts have rubbed off on Indian solar power

Premium

Five critical reasons to check your credit report regularly

Premium

The upstarts disrupting MF industry

Premium

Our brands are building from India to global: Ananth Na ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!