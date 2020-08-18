Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts

Facebook Inc.’s practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit accusing the social media company of censorship.

Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

The warning labels “appear to flag disinformation, but in reality censor valid and truthful speech," according to the complaint.

