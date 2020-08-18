Subscribe
Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration.

Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts

1 min read . 05:29 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Facebook's practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit
  • Children’s Health Defense filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California

Facebook Inc.'s practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit accusing the social media company of censorship.

Facebook Inc.’s practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit accusing the social media company of censorship.

Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

The warning labels “appear to flag disinformation, but in reality censor valid and truthful speech," according to the complaint.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

