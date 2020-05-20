Facebook takes another shot at e-commerce with Shops platform

While Facebook hasn’t brought Shops to India just yet, there could be big opportunities here. Small businesses in India have been looking to sell through digital means as footfalls dry up offline thanks to the covid-19 driven lockdowns. In a conversation with Mint earlier, Jasmeet Thind, co-founder of CoutLoot, an offline to online (O2O) and social commerce platform, said his business has seen 3,500 businesses come onboard per day over the past two months. The number stood at approximately a 1000 new businesses per day earlier. CoutLoot has approximately 400,000 businesses on the platform right now.