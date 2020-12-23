Facebook to add more account security features next year

Facebook to add more account security features next year1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 09:21 AM IST
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would start allowing users to set up physical security keys as a way to verify their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year.
The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.
Users could purchase a hardware key from retailers, and register it with Facebook, the company said, confirming an earlier report https://bit.ly/3nI7yHb by news website Axios.
The world's largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program for high-profile accounts including election candidates - to more types of accounts globally next year.
The rollout of new security services follows a July hack of peer social network Twitter Inc which compromised many celebrity accounts, including those of President-elect Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Currently available in the United States, Facebook Protect offers a way for politicians, government agencies and election staff to set up additional security provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring for potential hacking threats.
It will now be available to users like journalists and human rights activists who are at a higher risk of being targeted by sophisticated hackers, Facebook added.
