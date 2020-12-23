Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook to add more account security features next year
Currently available in the United States, Facebook Protect offers a way for politicians, government agencies and election staff to set up additional security provisions.

Facebook to add more account security features next year

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Munsif Vengattil and Eva Mathews , Reuters

  • Facebook currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in
  • The world's largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect to more types of accounts globally next year

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would start allowing users to set up physical security keys as a way to verify their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year.

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would start allowing users to set up physical security keys as a way to verify their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year.

The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Users could purchase a hardware key from retailers, and register it with Facebook, the company said, confirming an earlier report https://bit.ly/3nI7yHb by news website Axios.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

The world's largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program for high-profile accounts including election candidates - to more types of accounts globally next year.

The rollout of new security services follows a July hack of peer social network Twitter Inc which compromised many celebrity accounts, including those of President-elect Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Currently available in the United States, Facebook Protect offers a way for politicians, government agencies and election staff to set up additional security provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring for potential hacking threats.

It will now be available to users like journalists and human rights activists who are at a higher risk of being targeted by sophisticated hackers, Facebook added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.