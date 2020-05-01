There will be a clear division of roles and responsibilities between Facebook and Reliance Industries, when the integration of messaging platform WhatsApp and JioMart is complete, an initiative that promises to digitize millions of small businesses in India.

Facebook will focus on building the front-end of the product, leaving the back-end to JioMart. That is, Facebook will be responsible for user experience and payments, and Reliance will tackle aggregation of grocery stores and order fulfilment.

In an interview, Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India, said when the integration is complete, the shopping experience on WhatsApp will be much more “elegant" than it is today.

However, Mohan didn’t have clear answers on how the two companies will reconcile the differences on business and policy matters. “I don’t know," Mohan said. “Given that these are two different companies with their own sets of interests, there will be areas of disagreements. We are walking in with our eyes open, with no expectation that we will be able to orchestrate agreements on everything, or that we will do everything together."

On 23 April, Facebook announced that it had picked up a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd for $5.7 billion. Jio Platforms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.

As things stand, merchants and consumers do connect over WhatsApp, which has over 400 million Indian users, informally, but it does not have experience in e-commerce— something that Amazon and Flipkart have expertise in. For instance, it does not even have a ready catalogue of products to choose from. “The idea is to make it easier to locate a store, easier to go through a product catalogue in terms of items and price. If we get the regulatory approvals for payments, one can complete the transaction within WhatsApp, too," Mohan said.

WhatsApp Payments, which is still in the “beta phase", works on UPI. “Even without payments going live, we still believe there is enough value that we can add by making the shopping experience more elegant, with less friction." He, however, said the company has no ambition in the marketplace business, in distribution or fulfilment. “Jio has ambitious plans to bring 20-25 million kirana stores online. So, we are focussing on the front-end of the experience. Jio will make the rest of it come alive, right from digitizing the kirana stores to making sure that fulfilment actually happens."

