Facebook to counter Apple privacy update with its own prompt

The social-media company will show users a screen that includes information about its personalized advertisements. The screen will ask users for permission to use data collected from third-party websites and apps while also describing how certain data is being used, for example, to personalize their experience. The screen will be paired with an Apple prompt related to its new privacy policy, which is expected to be released in the next several months. Facebook plans to test the screen with some users beginning Monday before officially launching it when Apple’s new privacy tool rolls out.

