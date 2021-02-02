Facebook to counter Apple privacy update with its own prompt

Facebook to counter Apple privacy update with its own prompt3 min read . 10:29 AM IST
- Social-media company plans to show users a screen describing how it uses their data to personalize ads
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Facebook Inc. plans to roll out an in-app prompt aimed at educating users about the handling of their data as it battles Apple Inc. over the iPhone maker’s new privacy changes that would require users’ consent to track their behavior and make targeted ads more difficult.
The social-media company will show users a screen that includes information about its personalized advertisements. The screen will ask users for permission to use data collected from third-party websites and apps while also describing how certain data is being used, for example, to personalize their experience. The screen will be paired with an Apple prompt related to its new privacy policy, which is expected to be released in the next several months. Facebook plans to test the screen with some users beginning Monday before officially launching it when Apple’s new privacy tool rolls out.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.