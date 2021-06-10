Facebook Inc . said it will let all employees work remotely even after the pandemic if their jobs can be done out of an office, but may reduce their pay if they move to a less-expensive area.

Starting June 15, any Facebook employee can request to work from home, the Menlo Park, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. If those employees move to a lower-cost region, their salaries will be adjusted accordingly and they will be encouraged to go into the office at times to enhance team building.

Facebook said it will be more flexible for employees expected to return to the office. “Guidance is to be in the office at least half the time," the company said. Facebook also plans to open most of its US offices to at least 50% capacity by early September and reopen fully in October. Until the end of 2021, employees can work as many as 20 business days from another location away from their home area, the company said.

The social network had more than 60,000 workers as of March 31, according to regulatory filings. Employees have been able to work remotely since offices were closed at the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that he believes remote workers could make up as much as 50% of the company’s workforce in the next five to 10 years.

“As part of my commitment to remote and hybrid work, I plan to spend as much as half of the next year working remotely," Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday. “I’ve found that working remotely has given me more space for long-term thinking and helped me spend more time with my family, which has made me happier and more productive at work.

“I’ll be in the office a lot too, and I’m structuring my schedule to keep a good rhythm with our leadership team, as well as for planning and other key milestones," Zuckerberg added. “I’m looking forward to getting to see a lot of you in our offices again soon."

Facebook also is expanding the number of workers who are allowed to move to other countries. Later this month, any employee will be able to move from the US to Canada or from Europe, the Middle East or Africa to anywhere in the UK, according to the company. Previously, only employees in technical or recruiting roles were allowed to take advantage of this option. By January 2022, Facebook employees will be allowed to permanently move between seven more countries in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

Other tech companies also are grappling with how to retain employees who have enjoyed the freedom of remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic. VMware Inc. is letting its employees become permanent remote workers, but they, too, will receive a pay cut if they move from Silicon Valley. Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., both run by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, have also announced that their employees can work from home permanently.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

