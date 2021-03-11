Facebook on Thursday announced that it will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements.

The announcement came in a blog, where the company detailed its plans for creators to diversify their revenue from the platform.

The company said in the blog, "Content creators — digipubs, video creators, gaming creators, media companies, cultural institutions, businesses of all sizes and more — build vibrant communities on Facebook. We want them to have the tools and support they need to earn money and thrive, whether creating and sharing content is a primary business, one of many revenue streams, or a lifeline that’s kept their business afloat during the pandemic."

"Video creators can now earn money from videos as short as one minute long, with a minimally interruptive ad running at 30 seconds. For videos three minutes or longer, an ad can be shown 45 seconds in," the company also said.

Previously only three-minute or longer videos could monetize with in-stream ads, with an ad shown no earlier than 1 minute.

"We’re especially focused on short-form video monetization. In the coming weeks, we’ll begin testing the ability for content creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue," it also said.

To join the in-stream ad for video-on-demand program, Pages must now have:

600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads – on-demand, Live and previously Live – in the last 60 days.

5 or more active video uploads or previously Live videos. Videos must be published, not deleted, and compliant with our Content Monetization Policies.

Content creators must still publish from a Page (not a profile) with at least 10,000 followers, be 18 years old and located in a supported country, and their Page must pass and remain compliant with our Partner Monetization Policies.

"We’ll review all applications and gradually expand to ensure we are maintaining strict brand safety requirements. Advertisers can also choose to exclude their ads from being shown in live streams when setting up ad campaigns," the company also said in the blog.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via