Facebook has decided to let most of its employees to stay at home and work at least till the end of this year. The tech giant, however, plans to reopen offices in July this year.

According to a report by CNBC, the company will be reopening its offices from July 6. However, the number of employees will be limited to those absolutely neccesary. The company claims to be in the process of identifying employees that will be required to report to the office.

The company currently employs 48,268 people which is an increment of 28% year-over-year.

Employees of Facebook have been working from home since March. The company also claimed that it would continue to pay hourly employees who may not be able to work because of reduced staffing, office closures, or if they're sick.

The report also stated that company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg may announce Facebook's office reopening plan in an official statement soon.

The company has cancelled all physical conferences and events it had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021. It includes the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose. The company chief claims a few of these events will be organized as virtual events instead.

"We will share more details on that soon. Similarly, we're extending our policy of no business travel through at least June of this year as well," Zuckerberg said in a statement recently.

In its earning calls at the end of last month, the company claimed that the Covid-19 outbreak had impacted operations and that the company, just like other big brands, is facing a period of uncertainty.

"We expect our business performance will be impacted by issues beyond our control, including the duration and efficacy of shelter-in-place orders, the effectiveness of economic stimuli around the world, and the fluctuations of currencies relative to the US dollar," said Facebook.

