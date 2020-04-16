Facebook to notify users who engage with Coronavirus related misinformation

In a bid to limit the spread of misinformation around Coronavirus outbreak, Facebook on Thursday announced the launch of a new feature called Get The Facts, a section of covid-19 Information Center featuring articles written by independent fact-checking partners debunking misinformation about the coronavirus.

The social media platform, which has over 300 million users in India, said that it will actively start notifying those users who engage with posts which carry Coronavirus related misinformation.

"We will also soon begin showing messages in News Feed to people who previously engaged with harmful misinformation related to covid-19 that we’ve since removed, connecting them with accurate information," Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive at Facebook wrote in a post.

This will make users vary of certain accounts and sources from where they have been accessing and sharing information.

For other misinformation, once it is rated false by fact-checkers, Facebook reduce its distribution, apply warning labels with more context and find duplicates.

"We’ve now directed over two billion people to resources from the WHO and other health authorities through our covid-19 Information Center and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 350 million people clicking through to learn more," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook also shared that it has flagged off 40 million posts related to Covid-19 based on 4,000 articles reviewed by independent fact-checkers on its platform globally. The social media company said that these posts carried a warning and when people saw those warning labels, 95% of the time they did not go on to view the original content.

The company said that since the beginning of March, they have expanded fact-checking coverage to more than a dozen new countries and now work with over 60 fact-checking organizations that review content in more than 50 languages.

Facebook reterirated that if a piece of content contains harmful misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm, then it will be take down. Without divulginh exact numbers, Zuckerberg said that they have taken down hundreds of thousands of pieces of misinformation related to covid-19, including theories like drinking bleach cures the virus or that physical distancing is ineffective at preventing the disease from spreading.

Recently, Facebook announced the first round of recipients of $1 million grant program in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network to 13 fact-checking organizations around the world including India.