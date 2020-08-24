Home >Companies >News >Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Facebook’s ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Sending its content moderators to work from home in March amid the pandemic led the company to remove less harmful material from Facebook and Instagram around suicide, self-injury and child nudity and sexual exploitation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Facebook’s ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Sending its content moderators to work from home in March amid the pandemic led the company to remove less harmful material from Facebook and Instagram around suicide, self-injury and child nudity and sexual exploitation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)

Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 02:01 PM IST Reuters

Facebook has been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 million euro penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018

PARIS : Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.

Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 million euro penalty.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Amber Sinha

‘Content regulation lapses cast doubts on Facebook’s biz model’

6 min read . 07:18 AM IST
Director-General of the World Health Organization (REUTERS)

Germany, France push for WHO reform talks in September

3 min read . 19 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout