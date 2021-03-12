Facebook will provide grants to four early-stage women-led NGOs through Facebook Pragati that will focus on boosting women entrepreneurship through the adoption of digital skills and tools.

The four early-stage startups, Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Samaritan Foundation, have been selected from among a pool of 1,326 applications.

India and Bharat Together and Skilled Samaritan Foundation have been selected for incubation and will receive grants of ₹15 lakh each. Meanwhile, Tech4Good and Shakti An Empathy Project have been selected for acceleration and will receive grants of ₹50 lakh each.

Facebook Pragati, an initiative to boost women entrepreneurship, was launched in 2020 in partnership with The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation. The programme aims to provide entrepreneurs access to tools, mentorship, and resources to help overcome some of the barriers they face to build a successful enterprise using technology.

"We have always been committed to improving the gender divide on the internet. We believe that when women and youth have the skills and technology to improve their lives, they can unlock economic and social value for themselves and their communities," Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, said.

In addition to the grants, each of the non-profits will get access to mentorship as well as help in further fundraising and building second-tier capacity within the non-profits.

Tech4Good works towards providing open source technology solutions to non-profits and has so far enabled these for over 500 such enterprises across India. Shakti An Empathy Project runs an incubator programme for women-led social enterprises with a special focus on those based in tier II and tier III locations across the country.

India and Bharat Together builds the capacity and skills of young girls in Uttarakhand to make them self-reliant as entrepreneurs, while the Skilled Samaritan Foundation enhances the skills of women entrepreneurs in the marginalised population in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

