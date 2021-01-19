Subscribe


Home >Companies >News >Facebook to use AI in predicting if Covid-19 patients need better healthcare
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook to use AI in predicting if Covid-19 patients need better healthcare

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST ANI

The research, which can help produce predictions based on chest X-rays, has been done in collaboration with NYU Langone Health's Predictive Analytics Unit and Department of Radiology

Washington [: American social media giant Facebook is publishing a research conducted by its artificial intelligence (AI) unit in an effort to help healthcare providers predict in advance if a COVID-19 patient may need more intensive care solutions and adjust resources accordingly.

According to Mashable, Facebook in a recent detailed blog post said that it had developed two AI models, one based on a single chest X-ray, and another from a series of X-rays that could help forecast if a patient infected by COVID-19 is likely to get worse. A third model predicts the amount of extra oxygen a COVID-19 patient might need.

The research, which can help produce predictions based on chest X-rays, has been done in collaboration with NYU Langone Health's Predictive Analytics Unit and Department of Radiology.

As per Mashable, Facebook's AI models in general did a better job than a human when it came to forecasting a patient's need for more intensive care resources up to four days in advance. (ANI)

