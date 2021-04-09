OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Facebook turns part of headquarters into vaccination site for under-served communities

Facebook Inc. said Friday it will convert part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a vaccination clinic for under-served communities.

The Ravenswood Family Health Center, based the low-income East Palo Alto area, will administer the Covid-19 vaccines. The social media giant also plans to offer transportation for residents seeking shots to get to and from Facebook’s campus. Facebook employees will not be eligible for the vaccination program, according to a company spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress," Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a post. “At Facebook, we’re focused on doing our part to help people get vaccinated, especially those in under-served communities."

In January, Amazon.com Inc. also announced it would open up its Seattle, Washington, campus to host pop-up clinics to administer vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout